Beacon Official dies after being washed away in Kupwara avalanche

[India] Mar 04 (ANI): A beacon official, who was earlier rescued from Keran sector in Kupwara district after he was washed in an avalanche at Pharkian Top, succumbed to injuries on Sunday.

Earlier, Beacon official Amandeep Singh, JCB (JOSEPH CYRIL BAMFORD) (a heavy machinery company), along with two locals, was evacuated in the unconscious state.

He was initially shifted to nearby military hospital but later was referred to army's 92 base hospitals in Badamibagh Srinagar where he succumbed to injuries.

Two locals are reported to be safe and stable. Earlier on January 31, the Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) has issued an avalanche warning in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The SASE has issued a medium-danger avalanche warning of level-3 in higher reaches of Baramulla district and low danger warning of level-2 in Kupwara, Bandipore, Shopian and Kargil districts. The agency has also issued a low-danger warning of level-1 in Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Udhampur, Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Ganderbal and Leh districts. It has asked people in the higher reaches of these districts to avoid movement in the avalanche-prone areas for the next 24 hours. (ANI)