Before Rahul: Profiles of those who helmed the Congress in the past

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi's long-expected takeover of the Congress party is likely on December 4, the party indicated after a meeting of its top leaders at its chief Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath home in Delhi this morning.

The party has announced the timeline for its internal election, widely seen as a formality with leaders endorsing Rahul Gandhi's name for the top job. The 47-year-old Congress Vice President is set to succeed his mother Sonia Gandhi and is expected to be elected unopposed like she has been for the last 17 years.

Banerjee was the first president of the Indian National Congress and the first Indian to contest the election to the British Parliament.

At the second session of INC in Allahabad, he denounced the notion that India must prove its worthiness for greater political powers.

Dadabhai Naoroji

Known as 'The Grand Old Man of India', Dadabhai Naoroji was an intellectual and an educator; he was the first Indian to become a professor at the Elphinstone Institute, Mumbai, where he taught mathematics and natural philosophy. He taught in the special classes held for the spread of women's education.

Naoroji was a great public figure during 1845-1917. Through the innumerable societies and organisations with which he was associated and his contributions to organs of public opinion, he voiced the grievances of the Indian people and proclaimed their aims, ideals and aspirations to the world at large.

George Yule was widely known in Indian circles for his breadth of outlook, liberal views and marked sympathy for Indian aspirations. He was the first non-Indian president of the INC, accepting the party’s invitation at its Allahabad session in 1888.

Surendranath Banerjea who knew him intimately described him as "a hard headed Scotsman who saw straight into the heart of things, and never hesitated to express himself with the bluntness in which a Scotsman never fails, if he wants to show it."

Wedderburn, a Scotsman, was an Indian Civil Service officer in India for 27 years and after retirement a British MP who sought to protect the country’s interests.

He attempted to bring about reforms in banking to solve the problems of peasants during his working career. Failing to find support in reforms, he retired to help found the Indian National Congress and support local self-government.

He presided over the fourth Congress held in Bombay in 1889.

Mehta was one of the founders of the Indian National Congress.He was the chairman of the Reception Committee in its fifth session in Bombay in 1889. He presided over the next session in Calcutta.

As one of the few people who espoused involvement of the activity of Indians in politics, he was nicknamed 'Ferocious' Mehta.

He was chosen the president of the Indian National Congress in 1890.

In 1885 he was one of the seventy-two delegates to the first session of the Indian National Congress held in Bombay. From that time on he attended almost every one of its sessions and took an active part in its proceedings.

The impression which he produced on the delegates resulted naturally in his being elected President of the Nagpur Session in 1891. In the course of his address he criticised the views of those who claimed that India was not a nation.

"We have accomplished the great and palpable fact that the Hindu and Mohammedan populations of this country - long divided by parochial differences - have at last recognised one another as members of a single brotherhood".

Alfred Webb was an Irishman and was the third non-Indian to have presided over the Indian National Congress. He was a member of the British Parliament.

Webb was a supporter of 'Anti-Caste', Britain's first anti-racism journal which fellow Quaker activist Catherine Impey founded in 1888. Webb was able to rally subscribers and activists for the journal around the world.

He is remembered and widely respected today as a pioneer leader of Indian politics — first treading the path for Indian political empowerment. The British respected him and referred to him during his later years as 'Surrender Not' Banerjee.

Sayani was a lawyer who held various positions in the Bombay Municipal Corporation, the Bombay Legislative Council and became the first Muslim sheriff of the city in 1885.

When he presided over the 1896 Congress session in Calcutta, he called for promoting “personal intimacy and friendship amongst all the great communities of India”.

Nair, a jurist and political moderate, held high positions in the British government despite his criticism of its policies. Nair was a member of the Viceroy’s Council in 1915 when he wrote a dissenting note on the ills of the British rule.

In 1908, as a judge of the Madras High Court, he upheld conversion to Hinduism and ruled that such converts were not outcasts. Nair opposed Mahatma Gandhi’s Non-Cooperation Movement but also attacked the British for their crackdown under martial law.

Bose, a lawyer, scholar, educationist and social reformer, was an early leader of India’s nationalist movement.

He founded the Calcutta Students Association to organise students for political work. He and Surendranath Banerjea co-founded The Indian Association, the first national-level political organisation to campaign for citizens’ rights under British rule.

Dutt was a civil servant, economic historian, writer and translator of Indian classics. He, in 1883, became the first Indian to be appointed district magistrate, was professor of Indian history at University College, London, after his retirement and the Dewan (prime minister) of Baroda state on his return to India.

Dutt, along with Major BD Basu and Dadabhai Nairoji, formulated an economic theory that emphasised how British colonial rule was causing ‘drainage of wealth’ from India.

Chandavarkar, a lawyer and judge in the Bombay High Court, was a political moderate who supported British rule in India.

In September 1885, he visited London as a member of a three-man delegation sent by the Bombay Presidency Association to inform the British Parliament and people about the ‘situation in India’.

Chandavarkar was a leader of the Prarthana Samaj, a Brahminical reform organisation that fought against child marriage and untouchability.

Wacha, a financial wizard and a member of the Bombay municipality for 40 years, steered the INC in its early years as its general secretary for many years and as the president in the 1901.

In 1897, he reviewed the entire financial policy of the Indian government and pointed out various defects.

Ghosh, a Calcutta barrister, was a liberal and moderate who believed in constitutional means to achieve British type of institutions and rule of law.

He believed in Western education and compulsory primary education in India. In 1879, Ghose travelled to Britain to present India’s concerns during the general election there.

Cotton, who was the chief secretary of Bengal and later the governor of Assam during his career as a civil servant, was a liberal who opposed British rule in India and imperialism.

His books New India, or India in Transition, and India and Home Memories supported the Indian nationalist movement. As a British MP later, he formed a radical pro-Indian parliamentary group.

Gokhale, whom Mahatma Gandhi himself called his political guru, was a political moderate and liberal, ‘attempting to persuade the British with morality and reason’.

He campaigned for the end of caste discrimination, education of women and “universal, secular, free, and compulsory education” for all children. Gokhale’s liberal ideology imagined an India ‘supporting all-round liberties for the individual and advocating a just society free from religious and caste prejudices.

Ghosh, a lawyer, social worker and philanthropist made a fortune as a lawyer in Calcutta and donated lavishly for endowment for scientific studies at Calcutta University and a National Council of Education at Jadavpur.

Ghosh’s leadership of the Congress was tumultuous: the moderate and extremist wings of the party were competing for control when they met at the 1907 Surat session. The party split because the extremists wanted a resolution on Swaraj and the moderates held back. Then an election for presidentship of the party was held for the first time and in between the extremists were expelled. Ghosh, a moderate, became the president of the Surat session.

Malaviya, a leading figure of the freedom movement, was a man of achievements: the founder of Banaras Hindu University; a lawyer who secured the release of 156 freedom fighters accused in the Chauri Chaura case; he was one of the founders of Scouting in India.

He was an early leader of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, a Hindu nationalist party, but an advocate of Hindu-Muslim unity.

Bishan Narayan Dar

Dar, a Lucknow lawyer, was the first Kashmiri Pandit to have gone to England for higher studies. Dar’s action created a controversy, for at that time foreign visit was considered sacrilegious by some Hindus.

Dar had to perform purificatory rites to be readmitted by his community. Dar wrote poetry in Urdu and was a moderate who called British rule “still the greatest gift of Providence to my race”, but blamed the bureaucracy for being the “root cause of most of our misfortunes”.

Mudholkar, a leading lawyer of Amravati, was a follower of Gopal Krishna Gokhale and believed the national movement should be in cooperation with the British.

Mudholkar advocated social reforms like female education, widow remarriage and removal of untouchability in Hinduism.

Muhammad belonged to one of the wealthiest families in southern India and a descendant of Tipu Sultan from his mother’s heritage. He was the first Muslim Sheriff of Madras, a member of the Madras Legislative Council in 1900 and the Imperial Legislative Council.

A staunch Congressman, Muhammad spoke strongly for communal amity and, as a moderate, believed in British sense of justice and fair play.

Bose, the owner of a law firm in Calcutta, was a member of the Bengal legislature, an adviser to the British government and later the vice chancellor of the University of Calcutta. Bose, a moderate, supported Britain in the First World War.

“Whatever intrigues Germany may stir up in Turkey, Muslim and Hindu in India are alike united in their unswerving devotion and loyalty to the Empire in this crisis,” he said as the Congress president.

Sinha, a leading lawyer of the Calcutta High Court, was the first Indian advocate general of Bengal, the first Indian to become a member of the Viceroy’s Council, the first Indian to become a member of the British ministry and the first Indian governor of an Indian province (then Bihar and Orissa).

Sinha was a political moderate and believed Indians should campaign for political rights through constitutional means alone.

Mazumdar was a successful lawyer and a leading member of the nationalist movement in Bengal.

He was selected the president of the 31st session of the INC in 1916 when the Lucknow Pact between the Congress and the Muslim League was signed and the moderate and extremist wings of the party came together.

Annie Besant

Besant was a British social reformer, women’s rights campaigner, and a socialist who became a spiritualist. Besant first visited India in 1893 and after settling in the country, she was a key figure in the political scene.

She established the Indian Home Rule League In 1916 to campaign for democracy in India and Dominion Status within the British Empire. She was elected president of the Congress in 1917. Besant was a leader of the Theosophical Society, the campaigner for a religious movement based on Hindu ideas of karma and reincarnation.

Imam, hailed as one of the finest barristers of his time, resigned a judgeship at the Calcutta High Court to set up a legal practice in Patna and take a leading role in Congress politics in Bihar.

Imam, a moderate, opposed Gandhi’s 1920 Non-Cooperation Movement but joined the Civil Disobedience Movement in 1930 and campaigned for the boycott of foreign goods. Imam was elected president at the 1918 special session of the Congress in Bombay, where the party declared that the people of India were fit for responsible government.

Nehru was a prosperous Allahabad lawyer -- he owned the city’s first car -- and a modernist who twice served as president of the Congress party. He chaired the Nehru Commission in 1928, a counter to the all-British Simon Commission. Lala Lajpat Rai

Rai was one of the leaders of the Lal Bal Pal trio, who championed a more assertive nationalism through the Swadeshi movement between 1905 and 1918, calling for the boycott of imported items and advocated the use of Indian-made goods.

Rai’s politics was influenced by his deep faith in Hinduism and he was involved in the Arya Samaj movement. Rai was leading a protest march in Lahore on October 30, 1928 when the police attacked him and his supporters.

“Every blow on our bodies this afternoon is like a nail driven into the coffin of British imperialism,” Rai said in a speech. He succumbed to his injuries 20 days later.

Vijayaraghavachariar, a lawyer, was hailed by newspapers as the The Hero of Salem or The Lion of South India after he fought and won a court case in which he had been found guilty of instigating violence that led to the demolition of a mosque.

He was one of the members of the committee that drafted the INC’s constitution in 1887 and was instrumental in adopting the resolution on ‘Declaration of Rights’ at the Congress’s Amristar session in 1919.

Khan was a distinguished physician of Unani, the Islamic system of medicine, and a founder of the Jamia Millia Islamia University, becoming its first chancellor in 1920.

He is the only person to be elected the president of the Congress, the Muslim League and the All India Khilafat Committee.

Das, a leading politician of Bengal between 1917 and 1925, was a lawyer who successfully defended Aurobindo Ghosh in the Alipore bomb case. He led the Non-Cooperation Movement in Bengal, brought out a newspaper and when the Calcutta Municipal Corporation was formed, he became its first mayor.

He and Motilal Nehru then founded the Swaraj Party. For his philanthropy and patriotism, Das was called ‘Deshbandhu’.

Jouhar, a scholar, journalist, poet and a founder of the All India Muslim League, was the sixth Muslim to become the president of the INC in 1923 but soon began to “drift away” from the party after Mahatma Gandhi suspended the 1922 Non-Cooperation Movement and the Khilafat Movement failed. Many consider Jouhar to be an inspiring figure for the Pakistan movement.

Azad stands along with Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru as one of the foremost leaders of the freedom movement.

A scholar, a journalist, an orator and the youngest Congress president at 35. Azad spent a total of 10 years in jail for his role in the freedom movement. Rajaji called him the ‘The Great Akbar of Today’.

As India’s first education minister, he laid the foundations of India’s modern learning system: from setting the pattern of school textbooks to setting up IIT Kharagpur.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi

Employing nonviolent civil disobedience, Gandhi led the Indian independence movement and inspired movements for civil rights and freedom across the world.

The honorific Mahatma - applied to him first in 1914 in South Africa - is now used worldwide.

Naidu, a poet, orator and progressive thinker, was among the leading freedom fighters of her time. After independence, she became the first governor of the United Provinces (now Uttar Pradesh). Her birthday, March 2, is honoured as Women’s Day in India.

Iyengar, a lawyer, resigned as the advocate general of the Madras province in protest against the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and joined the Congress.

He was the leading mind of Congress for 10 years in the Madras province in the 1920s, but in 1923 he broke away along with Motilal Nehru and Chittaranjan Das to form the Swarajya Party.

Ansari, a leading physician from Uttar Pradesh, served as president of the INC and the Muslim League. He was one of the founders of the Jamia Millia Islamia University, serving as its chancellor from 1928 to 1936.

Ansari led a medical mission to Turkey in December 1912 to help wounded soldiers of the Turkish army in the Balkan War.

Nehru was India’s first prime minister and the builder of many of its institutions. He is considered to be the architect of the modern Indian nation-state: a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Called ‘India’s Bismarck’ post-independence, Patel was the creator of New India. He is also affectionately remembered as the "Patron saint of India's civil servants" for having established the modern all-India services system. He is also called the Unifier of India.

Sengupta (born Edith Ellen Gray) married Jatindra Mohan Sengupta, a zamindar’s son from Bengal, after they fell in love at Cambridge. She followed him to Calcutta where the couple were active in Congress’s nationalist movement. Sengupta was elected Congress chief after president-elect Madan Mohan Malviya was arrested, becoming the third woman and the second European-born woman to hold that post.

Rajendra Prasad, India’s first President, took office on January 26, 1950, the day India celebrates as Republic Day, and remained in the post for 12 years till May 13, 1962. He died the next year.

Popularly known as Netaji, Bose was best known for his Azad Hind Fauj and his daring escape out of his Calcutta house, outfoxing the British police. His death in 1945 in a plane crash remains the source of enduring mystery and conspiracy theories.Kriplani taught English and History at a college in Bihar from 1912 to 1917. He also taught at the Banaras Hindu University and was the principal of the Gujarat Vidyapeeth founded by Mahatma Gandhi. During his time at the Gujarat Vidyapeeth, he came to be called Acharya Kripalani. He was arrested in 1942 during the Quit India movement and was released in 1945. Kripalani was elected the president of the INC in November 1946.

Sitaramayya was a doctor by profession and in 1919, he started an English weekly, the Janmabhumi. He became a member of the All India Congress Committee in 1916. He was arrested and sent to a year in prison in 1930 after breaking the Salt Law by leading volunteers to the sea-shore near Masulipatnam and making salt.

He was jailed again in 1933 for picketing a shop selling foreign cloth. He was also arrested during the Quit India Movement. In 1948, he was elected president of the Jaipur session of the INC.

Tandon was a campaigner for Hindi to be made India’s national language.

He practised law at the Allahabad high court and later organised ‘kisan sabhas’ to generate support for the freedom struggle. He was arrested for participating in the Non-Cooperation Movement in 1921.

Indira Gandhi

Indira Gandhi became the first woman prime minister of India in 1966. Following public unrest after a high court found her guilty of electoral corruption, Gandhi declared a state of emergency in 1975. She lost the election to Janata Party in 1977.

In 1980, Gandhi returned for her fourth term as the PM. She was assassinated by two of her Sikh bodyguards after the army attacked militants holed up in Golden Temple.

Reddy was a prominent political leader from Andhra Pradesh. He discontinued studying at college to join the independence movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi, taking part in the Civil Disobedience Movement in 1931.

He was an active participant of the Quit India Movement. He was also part of the Constituent Assembly.

He became the first chief minister of the new state of Andhra Pradesh. Reddy was the Lok Sabha Speaker from 1967 to 1969. He later became the sixth President of India, serving from 1977 to 1982.

Kamaraj played a leading role in shaping India’s destiny from the passing away of Jawaharlal Nehru to the Congress split in 1969, according to the party’s website.

In 1930, he joined the Salt Satyagraha Movement and was sentenced to two years in prison. He went to prison six times and spent more than 3,000 days in British jails. He became the chief minister of Madras in 1954.

Nijalingappa was born in a Hindu Lingayat family in a village in the Bellary district. He graduated from the Central College, Bangalore in 1924, and got his law degree from the Law College, Poona in 1926.

He was the first chief minister of Karnataka. When the Indian National Congress split during the time he led it, Nijalingappa sided with the organisation front against the faction led by Indira Gandhi.

Jagjivan Ram

In 1934, Ram founded the Akhil Bhartiya Ravidas Mahasabha in Calcutta and the All India Depressed Classes League.

Through these organisations, he involved the backward classes in the freedom struggle. He was of the view that Dalit leaders should not only fight for social reforms but also demand political representation.

Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, he got involved in the Civil Disobedience Movement and Satyagraha.

Sharma was a lawyer by profession, and the President of India from 1992 to 1997. He was jailed for eight months for his involvement in the freedom struggle.

He debuted in national politics in 1971 when he was elected to the Lok Sabha. He was the communication minister in the Congress-led government under Indira Gandhi. Sharma also served as the governor of Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Maharashtra.

Barua is known for his remark ‘India is Indira, Indira is India’. Although he was an Indira loyalist, Barua joined the anti-Indira faction when the Congress split. He was the Speaker of the Assam assembly and education minister of the state. He later became a Union minister in the Indira government.

His brother Sanjay Gandhi’s death in 1980 and his mother Indira Gandhi’s assassination in 1984 pushed Rajiv Gandhi into politics. His career was tarred by sectarian bloodshed, and he lost the PM’s post in 1989. Gandhi was assassinated while he was campaigning in May 1991. He was killed along with 17 others, including the female suicide assassin, during a rally in Tamil Nadu.

Rao was the ninth prime minister of India. He inherited an economy on the verge of an international default and a foreign policy that needed to change after the Soviet Union’s collapse.

He backed his finance minister Manmohan Singh to launch radical economic reforms. The destruction of the Babri Masjid in December 1992 led to riots across the country during his term.

Kesri joined the freedom movement in Bihar at the age of 13. He was arrested by the British several times in 1930, 1932 and 1933.

He served as a Union minister in charge of many portfolios. He presided over the INC session at Calcutta in 1997.

Sonia Gandhi has been at the helm for nearly two decades now, making her the longest serving president of the party.

She led the Congress to victory in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, but made Manmohan Singh the prime minister.

The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance returned to power in the 2009 general election. The Congress won 206 Lok Sabha seats, which was then the highest total by any party since 1991.