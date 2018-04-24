Begin work in Badaun, lest SP wins seat in 2019: BJP MLA to Yogi

[India], Apr 24 (ANI): BJP MLA from Badaun Mahesh Chandra Gupta on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, urging him to implement development work in the district lest the Samajwadi Party (SP) wins the Lok Sabha seat in 2019.

Badaun Lok Sabha constituency is represented by SP MP Dharmendra Yadav, while five out of six legislative assembly segments under it are represented by BJP MLAs.

In the letter, Gupta enumerated the work done by Yadav in the Lok Sabha constituency, adding that the latter has successfully earned the public's faith.

"Even though BJP MLAs are in five out of six legislative assembly seats and a BJP government is in the state, Badaun parliamentarian Dharmendra Yadav's influence has not lessened by any count, due to which a BJP candidate contesting from Badaun will have a tough chance winning the election in 2019." "Therefore, I appeal you to direct work towards improving the educational and economic situation of Baduan constituency," the letter further read. The MLA also listed down the works to be taken up, including setting up of a paramedical college, government engineering college and expansion of Shekhpur sugar mill. (ANI)