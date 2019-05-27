Begusarai: 3 injured in firing, probe launched to nab miscreants

[India], May 27 (ANI): Three people were injured in separate incidents of firing in Begusarai district of Bihar on Sunday.

According to the police, two people, identified as Manish and Sunil Kumar, were shot at by assailants in Dularua Dham area which falls under Phulwaria police station jurisdiction when they were en route to their home after attending an event in a nearby village.

As per the police, the firing in Phulwaria took place over distribution of booty which was looted from a train.

The condition of both the victims is serious, the police stated. In the second incident, a trader, identified as Mohammed Kasim, was returning home after collecting money when he was shot by a criminal named Rajiv Yadav at Cheria Bariyarpur chawk in the district. All three victims are undergoing treatment in different hospitals. The police have launched an operation to nab the accused. (ANI)