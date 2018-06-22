Beijing reaffirms commitment to India after Mamata cancels visit

[India], Jun 22 (ANI): After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cancelled her visit to Beijing; China on Friday said they are committed to promoting ties between Chinese provinces and Indian states.

Reacting to Mamata's decision, the Chinese Consulate Kolkata said they were still trying to arrange the meetings.

"It (China) was working hard to prepare for the Chief Minister's trip to China, including on the relevant arrangements during the visit. At the time the announcement was made, the Chinese side was still working on the arrangements and remained in contact with the Indian Embassy in China," the Consulate said in a statement.

It further asserted that China gives great importance to its relationship with India and will continue its efforts in enhancing friendly exchanges. Earlier in the day, Mamata called off her official maiden visit to China, hours before boarding the flight for Beijing. The Trinamool Congress chief was scheduled to visit China as part of the Exchange Programme of the Government of India with the International Department of the Communist Party of China. Taking to her Twitter handle, the West Bengal Chief Minister said that she was "compelled to cancel the visit" since the Chinese side could not confirm the political meetings at an appropriate level. "Till yesterday, everything was going on well, but unfortunately, the Chinese side could not confirm the political meetings at an appropriate level as informed by our Ambassador in China," Mamata Tweeted. "It has now been intimated by our Ambassador in China that the political meetings at the appropriate level under the Exchange Programme could not be confirmed. Therefore, the purpose of my visit with a delegation to China under the Exchange Programme is of no use," she added. Mamata also revealed that Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj had requested her to consider leading a delegation to the Asian giant, which she had accepted on April 2. (ANI)