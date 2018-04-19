Being framed by administration for Gorakhpur tragedy, says jailed doctor Kafeel Khan

[India], Apr. 19 (ANI): Kafeel Khan, who is an accused in the Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College/Hospital tragedy case, said on Thursday that he is being wrongly framed by the administration in the case.

Khan, who was a doctor at the BRD hospital, when over 30 children died in August allegedly due to disruption in oxygen supply, was brought to a district hospital for medical checkup earlier today after his wife alleged that her jailed husband was being denied medical care.

"I am being framed by the administration. A doctor is being falsely accused," Khan told reporters here, while he was being taken away by the police after the medical check-up.

He has been charged with attempt to murder over the death of the children. The district hospital's cardiologist Dr K.K. Shahi tested Dr Khan blood pressure, carried out other tests and advised him to undergo complete lipid profile test to ascertain risks of heart ailments. Eight others are also accused in the case. (ANI)