BEL team demonstrates EVMs working in Botswana

[India], June 4 (ANI): The Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) three-member team successfully conducted demonstrations of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) in Botswana.

Based on the request by Independent Election Commission Botswana members of BEL visited Botswana from May 16 and 20 for in-depth demonstration of EVMs and its related components like Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) to Botswana Cabinet Ministers, political parties and media.

After reaching Botswana, the members explained to the audience about news published, hackathon of Indian EVMs.

During the visit, the team made presentations and demonstration for EVM and VVPAT to Minister of Presidential Affairs, Public Administrative officials of Botswana , President of Botswana, IEC officials and various diplomats.