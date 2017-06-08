Bellandur lake pollution matter: Hearing continues today

[India], June 8 (ANI): The hearing on the Bellandur lake pollution matter continues on Thursday in the new National Green Tribunal.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on April 19 directed immediate and complete shutdown of 76 polluting industries around the lake were shut down after a mound of garbage was set on fire in February this year, leading to massive pollution in the area.

Expressing displeasure over the steps taken by the different state government agencies for revival of Bellandur lake in Bengaluru, the National Green Tribunal asked the Karnataka Government to clean the lake within a month.

The National Green Tribunal also raised questions as to why an action was not taken to block the entry of sewerage water despite repeated reminders from the State Pollution Control Board. It further directed the state government to set up a committee headed by the Urban Development Department (UDD) to monitor the rejuvenation of the Bellandur lake. The highly polluted Bellandur lake caught fire earlier on February 17 due to toxic effluents in it. Bellandur lake, the largest of the 262 lakes and tanks in Bengaluru, receives about 40 percent of the city's sewage. (ANI)