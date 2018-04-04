Bellandur lake spills toxic foam, again

[India], Apr. 4 (ANI): One among Bengaluru's nearly 262 lakes and tanks, Bellandur Lake has become a symbol of the city's struggle with waste management as it spills toxic foam.

According to reports, water is being sprinkled as Bengaluru's Bellandur Lake to control the toxic foam.

The lake has spilled toxic foam many times in the recent past and on several occasions the toxic foam also caught fire.

Last year, the sorry state of the lake forced the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to take the matter into cognizance.

Earlier in 2017, the NGT had directed immediate and complete shutdown of 76 polluting industries around the lake.(ANI)