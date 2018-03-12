Ben Stokes' trial date fixed for August 6

[UK], Mar. 12 (ANI): English all-rounder Ben Stokes, who landed in a legal soup for his alleged involvement in a scuffle outside a Bristol City nightclub on September 25, will attend the trial on August 6.

Stokes will also miss the scheduled Test match against India in Lords when the Virat Kohli-led side tour the island nation later this year.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, the Christchurch born player appeared on a video call to confirm his identity and issue his not-guilty plea as he is currently on tour with the England team in New Zealand.

Stokes had earlier missed out on the Ashes as he was banned by the ECB for his alleged involvement in the scuffle and made his return to the squad in the New Zealand-England One Day International series. The incident took place outside Mbargo nightclub in the Clifton Triangle area of Bristol, where England had earlier played a one-day international against West Indies. It is alleged that a 27-year-old man suffered a fractured eye socket in the incident, at which fellow England cricketer Alex Hales was also present. The trial is expected to last between five and seven days. (ANI)