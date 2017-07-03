Benami properties: BJP delegation to meet EC seeking Tej Pratap's dismissal

[India], July 3, (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation led by senior party leader Sushil Modi will today meet the Election Commission seeking disqualification of Tej Pratap Yadav as MLA, as he was facing corruption charges in benami properties case.

"Our delegation will meet the Election Commission seeking disqualification of Tej Pratap Yadav as MLA in Aurangabad benami property case," BJP leader Sushil Modi told ANI.

Modi accused Tej Pratap for not declaring his source of income and dubious land deals in Aurangabad district in his election affidavit.

The BJP leader had earlier demanded dismissal of deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and Bihar Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav . Earlier, branding Tej Pratap as the 'Robert Vadra of Bihar,' Modi had said the former concealed the fact from both the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the State Government that he owns prime land worth Rs. 15 crore in Aurangabad district in Bihar. "Tejaswi Yadav deliberately concealed his ownership of this land and the loan from Madhya Bihar Grameen Bank in his affidavit before the Election Commission during the 2015 Assembly polls and also in his disclosures as a minister before the State Government in December 2016," Sushil said in a press briefing here. "It is beyond anyone's comprehension as to why he has not declared the property valued at Rs. 15 crore in official records," he added. As per Modi, Tej Pratap had purchased land for Rs. 53.34 lakh in Aurangabad district in 2010 from seven people, but didn't declare it in his election affidavit in the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections. He didn't even mention it in the annual assets declaration before the State Government. (ANI)