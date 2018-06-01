Bengal BJP holds demonstrations against activist's killing

Kolkata: The West Bengal BJP on Friday held demonstrations and gheraoed a number of police stations in the city and districts protesting against the killing of one of their youth activists in Purulia district and accused the state administration of failing to maintain law and order in the state.

The activists and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party agitated outside Girish Park, Baguihati and Lake Town police stations in Kolkata on Friday afternoon. Protest demonstrations were also held outside the police stations in North 24 Parganas, Howrah, East Bardhaman and Birbhum districts.

State BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh accused the Trinamool Congress of trying to obliterate the political opposition from the state and claimed that they are capable of giving a befitting reply to the ruling party's violence.

"They have claimed to make the state opposition-free. We have removed the opposition from entire India. They (Trinamool Congress) are hiding in Bengal. They are insignificant," said Ghosh, who himself participated in a demonstration outside North 24 Parganas' Habra police station.

He also condemned the attacks and killing of the BJP activists in the state.

"One of our young activists was killed and hung from a tree for supporting BJP. What kind of politics is this? What kind of administration is at work here? Should we pay them back in the same coin? We are very much capable of doing so," Ghosh warned.

The body of a 20-year-old BJP worker named Trilochan Mahato was found hanging from a tree in Purulia's Balarampur last Wednesday with a message inscribed on the back of his T-shirt, accusing him of supporting the BJP.

A poster found nearby claimed the youth had to die for his affinity for the saffron party.

While the local police lodged a case of abduction and murder, the BJP termed the incident as a political killing by the goons of the Trinamool Congress. BJP chief Amit Shah had also condemned the incident on social media and blamed the state government for it.