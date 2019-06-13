Bengal doctors refuse to call off strike

Kolkata: Doctors striking in West Bengal have defied Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s orders and have said that their protests will continue until their demands for adequate security are met.

According to the news agency ANI, members of the Joint Platform of Doctors met Governor Kesari Nath Tripathi and informed him of the decision to continue the protests that entered day three on Thursday.

ANI quoted the doctors as saying, “We demand adequate security in every medical college and hospital, and proper action against those who attacked doctors in NRS Hospital on 10 June. We will resume working as soon as our demands are fulfilled.”

Kolkata: Members of Joint Platform of Doctors,WB met Governor today, say,"we demand adequate security in every medical college & hospital,& proper action against those who attacked doctors in NRS Hospital on June 10. We will resume working as soon as our demands are fulfilled." pic.twitter.com/qJS4xDj2pe — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2019 This comes even as Banerjee on Thursday gave an ultimatum to the striking junior doctors of state run hospitals to call of their strike within four hours.