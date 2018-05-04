Bengal meat racket: Clash erupts between Congress, police

[India], May 04 (ANI): A clash erupted between the Congress workers and police here on Friday as the party staged a protest over rotten meat supply racket.

"Rotten meat market is thriving here, this kind of crime cannot take place without collusion with the ruling regime," West Bengal Congress chief A.R. Chowdhury told ANI.

Yesterday, the West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest after the racket was busted by the police in the state capital.

The party condemned the ruling Trinamool Congress, saying that the state machinery was involved in the racket.

Earlier in the week, the state government had seized 20 tonnes of rotten meat, suspected of dead animals and sourced from dumping grounds, meant to be supplied to eateries and departmental stores in the state as well as neighbouring Jharkhand, Odisha, and Bihar. (ANI)