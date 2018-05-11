Bengal Safari may soon get new members as the tigress is pregnant

[India], May 11 (ANI): Get ready for 'special new arrival' of a tiger cub from Bengal Safari here, as Shila, the only female tiger in the Bengal Safari's tiger enclose is pregnant.

The authorities have started special care for the animal.

Although, the officials have not yet confirmed the animal's pregnancy, but they have a special medical team in place to monitor Shila, round the clock.

Arun Mukherjee, Director, Bengal Safari Park said that they have released one tiger named Bhivan which was brought from Tata Zoological park, Jamshedpur.

"We are hoping for the best, but it is very difficult to say that Shila is pregnant; we are taking special care in anticipation if she gives a cub," he said. On the other hand, Dr. Nick Doley, Bengal Safari said that she might be pregnant, so they have kept her in the night shelter and all necessary steps are being taken for her care. At the moment, there are three tigers in the enclosure of Bengal Safari Park. The first two - Shenahish and Shila were brought from Kolkata Zoo on December 30, 2016 and Bhivan was brought from the Tata, Jamshedpur Park on November 25, 2017. Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the Bengal Safari Park for wildlife lovers in the region. The park stretches 100 acres and is presently home to deer, rhino, Jungle flows, bear and others animals. The state government is going to set up a leopard enclosure very shortly. (ANI)