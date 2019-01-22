Bengal's contribution to national production has fallen: Shah

Malda (West Bengal): Taking a dig at the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal, BJP President Amit Shah on Tuesday said the states contribution to national production has come down to 3.3 per cent under her regime as against the figure of 27 per cent just after independence.

"West Bengal used to contribute 27 per cent of the national production after independence. But it has been coming down gradually. Now, the state's share to national production has come down to a mere 3.3 per cent under Mamata Didi's government," Shah told a rally here.

He said the state earlier used to provide 32 per cent of the jobs in the country, while it now offers only 4 per cent. "There is now an army of unemployed in the state." Shah urged Bharatiya Janata Party supporters and activists to uproot the Trinamool Congress government from power in the state. Taunting the 'United India' rally organised by Trinamool supremo last week, Shah said Banerjee called leaders of the Congress and UPA's allies in the rally but she did not ask "how much had the UPA government provided for the progress of the state". "The UPA II government in its five years gave only Rs 1.32 lakh crore while the Narendra Modi-government provided over Rs 3.95 lakh crore," he said.