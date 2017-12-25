Bengaluru becomes 1st Indian city to get its own logo

Bengaluru: Brand Bengaluru got its own logo on Sunday - the tagline 'Bengaluru - Be U' (be you) is expected to build the city's image on the global stage.

The city is the first to gets its own identity badge. Selected from 1,350 entries, the logo aims to signify Bengaluru's cosmopolitan culture, a sense of belonging, 480-year history and futuristic outlook. IT-BT and tourism minister Priyank Kharge said the logo would be used to enhance tourism in Karnataka.

The rolling font was devised by bankers-turned-designers Rushi Patel and M Venkateswara Rao, founders of Nammur, a design firm. The first two letters, B, E, and the last, U, of Bengaluru are in red, highlighting the tagline Be U. The seventh and eighth letters (U and R) resemble the vowel, oo, in Kannada.

The logo was unveiled amid festivities at Vidhana Soudha, which was opened up for Open Street, in the presence of Bengaluru development minister K J George, Gandhinagar MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao, Shantinagar MLA NA Haris, and Bengaluru mayor R Sampath Raj.