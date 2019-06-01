Bengaluru: Deputy CM inspects areas affected by rain, thunderstorm

[India], May 27 (ANI): Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Monday inspected areas of Bengaluru affected by last night's heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

Several trees in the area were uprooted due to the rough weather.

Parmeshwara said that he first inspected the situation through control rooms to check which areas were affected and later decided to visit personally.

The heavy downpour has caused flooding, felling of trees and failure of electricity in some areas.

"There has been no loss of life. BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) is restoring the power lines and removing trees and branches which have fallen down," Parmeshwara told ANI. "Heavy downpour has brought down several trees at various parts of the city. I have spoken to concerned officials and directed them to clear debris to facilitate the safe movement of vehicles. Request everyone to stay safe," Parameshwara had tweeted earlier. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thunderstorm and lightning accompanied by gusty winds at isolated places -- most likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerela and interior Karnataka on Monday. (ANI)