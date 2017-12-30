Bengaluru: Free education to first girl born in 2018

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) passed a resolution on Friday that the first girl child born in the New Year at a civic hospital in the city will be given free education.

Bengaluru Mayor Sampath Raj told ANI, "The BBMP will deposit Rs 5 lakh in the joint account of municipal commissioner and the first girl child born with normal delivery on January 1, 2018, at any civic hospital."

The resolution in this regard was passed in the council yesterday. He said the move is an effort to promote save girl child message.

"The sex ratio is going down in many states because lower middle and poor class people think girls are a burden, which is wrong. Women can be equal to men. Therefore, we have taken this decision to provide free education to first girl child born through normal delivery on January 1, 2018, at any BBMP hospital," the mayor said. He informed that the interest on fixed deposit would be used for her education. Around 32 health centers in the city are run by the civic body out of which 26 have maternity wards.