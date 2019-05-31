Bengaluru: Grenade-like object found at railway station, probe launched

[India], May 31 (ANI): A suspicious object was found at KSR Central Station here on Friday after which the bomb disposal squad was pressed into action to investigate the matter.

"We are not sure whether it is a grenade or just a metal object. It has been handed over to the Bomb squad which will investigate it," Alok Mohan, ADGP Railways, told ANI.

The object was found at 08:45 hrs by the Railway Security Control near trolley path on platform number one, said Mohan.

After thoroughly searching the trains and premises, operations have been restored fully, he added.

"There is nothing to worry about as a team led by Divisional Security Commissioner searched the entire premises including trains thoroughly. A separate team headed by SP Railways has also been formed to investigate the incident," said Mohan. Barring movement on platform numbers one and two, the railway movement remained unaffected by the incident, Mohan confirmed, adding that the Railway workforce has been put on alert across the country with intensive checks at stations and onboard trains. (ANI)