Bengaluru: IndiGo bus hits Air India employee; latter demands compensation

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): Air India has demanded adequate compensation from IndiGo as its employee was hit by a bus belonging to the private airline at Bengaluru Airport on February 23.

According to Air India, Shiv Shankar, a young contractual employee of AI Engineering Services Ltd, was returning to the terminal after dispatching the national carrier's Bangalore-Male flight AI 265 when the unfortunate incident took place.

Confirming the incident, IndiGo said in a press statement, "The staff escaped unhurt with minor injuries. Concerned authorities have been notified and an investigation is currently in progress with full cooperation from IndiGo."

Meanwhile, a senior Air India official said: “The IndiGo bus hit him (Shiv Shankar) and he was dragged for some distance before the bus stopped. He has suffered serious injuries, including lumbar (vertebrae of the spine) fracture. He is in the hospital and we are all praying for his recovery. IndiGo must pay adequate compensation to this young contractual employee, apart from facing the legal consequences.” (ANI)