Bengaluru: Karachi Bakery manager gets bomb threat call

[India], Feb 28 (ANI): The manager of Karachi Bakery's Bengaluru outlet claimed to have received a call threatening to 'blast the store' if the word 'Karachi' was not removed from the name board.

As per Bengaluru police, the caller identified himself as Vicky Shetty, an "underworld don".

Based on the complaint filed by the manager, P Sukumar, a case has been case registered at the Indiranagar police station and a probe has been initiated.

The incident comes nearly a week after 12-15 men stormed into the bakery to question the origin of its name and demand the management to remove the word 'Karachi' in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

The group of men reportedly asked the staff present at the bakery for the name and credentials of the owner. Following an uproar on social media, the bakery put out a confirmation that the essence of the bakery was "absolutely Indian by heart", adding that the owners had moved to India during the partition. Nine individuals were detained in connection with this incident. (ANI)