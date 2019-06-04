Bengaluru: Mother, son die in family suicide plan

[India], June 3 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a family of four decided to commit suicide in Bengaluru. While the mother and her son died, the father-daughter duo survived and reported the matter to police.

According to police, the family had been facing financial crisis and harassment by neighbours when they decided to take the drastic step.

"The family was facing financial issues and felt harassed by the neighbours. They had loans to repay and decided to end their lives together," Abdul Ahmad, DCP of Whitefield area, told reporters.

While Geeta Bai hanged herself, her husband Suresh Babu killed their 12-year-old son. But the daughter and father, later, decided not to commit suicide and informed police in the morning. The police, during their probe, found a video clip in Suresh's mobile, which indicated that he hanged his son. The police have registered a murder case against him. A case has also been filed against neighbours under IPC Section 306 (abetment of suicide). Five other people have been arrested and police is likely to make more arrests, including one Manju and her mother, who lent money to Suresh and repeatedly demanded interest. (ANI)