Bengaluru: Ola cab driver arrested over alleged molestation

[India] June 5 (ANI): A driver from the Ola cab service was arrested on Tuesday on charges of allegedly molesting a woman.

On June 1, when the victim took an Ola cab to the airport, the driver on the pretext of avoiding toll tax, took the passenger to an isolated place and allegedly molested her.

Bengaluru's Additional Commissioner of Police (East), Seemanth Kumar Singh said that the victim was brave enough to send her complaint via e-mail, attaching a First Information Report (FIR) with it.

"After reaching the airport she has complained through mail to our Commissioner (of Police). Based on the mail, we have immediately registered an FIR and arrested the driver. We have seized the car too," said Bengaluru's Additional Commissioner of Police (East), Seemanth Kumar Singh. "We have also issued a notice to Ola as to why this driver's police investigation was not done," he said, adding that necessary action will be taken in the case. Replying to the police inquiry, Ola spokesperson said that the driver has been immediately blacklisted. "We regret the unfortunate experience the customer had. We have zero tolerance for such incidents and the driver has been blacklisted. Safety of customers is our top priority. We're extending full support to police in probe," the spokesperson said. Ola Cab service on December 6 last year, suspended a driver, accused of molesting a 23-year-old woman in Bengaluru. (ANI)