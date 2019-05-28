Bengaluru: One killed in blast near lawmaker's house

[India], May 19 (ANI): One person was killed in an explosion outside Congress lawmaker Munirathna's residence here on Sunday, however, cause of the occurrence is not known yet.

"The deceased, identified as Venkatesh, was walking on the road when the blast took place at 9.20 am near the Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA Munirathna's residence in Vyalikaval," Bengaluru City Police Commissioner T. Suneel Kumar told ANI.

He further said, "The explosion occurred from the ground and the FSL (Forensic Scientific Lab) team is carrying out an investigation under Additional Commissioner of Police (West) B K Singh's leadership to identify what triggered the blast."

The lawmaker, Munirathna, who represents Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency said that the deceased was known to him. "I got to know about the blast from my family members and I informed Vaiyyalikaval police station immediately. I will offer all my support to the police officials to carry out the investigation," he said. "Venkatesh was my close friend and a very innocent person. Moreover, both Venkatesh's father and my father were childhood friends," the Congressman added. Venkatesh was a washerman who lived in the area next to Munirathna's residence. (ANI)