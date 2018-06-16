Bengaluru techie rides horse to work on last day

[India], June 16 (ANI): Bengaluru-based software engineer Roopesh Kumar Verma has become an internet sensation after he rode a horse to his office at Embassy Golf Links campus here.

A native of Rajasthan's Pilani, Verma has been working in the garden city for eight years.

In an interview to ANI, Verma said his decision to ride a horse to work was on grounds of being an animal lover.

"I am an animal lover and since it was my last day, I decided to come to office on a horse. Also, I want to promote the idea of veganism," he said.

The software engineer had learned horse riding in his hometown, however, this was his first attempt at using it as a mode of transport. Here is how Twitter reacting to this: "Life of software engineer!!!!," a Twitter user said. "Last day to work at EGL. Live life king size @WeAreBangalore @ELCITA_IN #IT #Bangalore," said another user. The Bengaluru Post said, " This actually happened in EGL, Bengaluru. Watch out for the banner hanging around his neck. He came riding horse on last day of his job as software engineer.. It seems he is either highly frustrated and/or very satisfied with his resignation... Absolute hilarious... " However, Verma said the idea of riding a horse to work was not to beat the traffic in the city, contrary to media reports. (ANI)