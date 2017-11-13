Bengaluru to soon have helipads for medical emergencies

[India], November 13 (ANI): Bengaluru Mayor Sampath Raj has said that the city will soon have helipads to help common people during medical emergencies.

Raj told ANI on Sunday, "We are considering to make helipads across the eight zones of the city for medical emergencies of common people. It's in a primary stage and we will take opinion of all then decide."

The proposal is expected to be presented in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) soon.

"So much of precious time is lost when ambulances are stuck in traffic. We will look at providing such services at nominal prices. Also, when you can pay lakhs of rupees for treatment, I am sure people won't mind spending a few thousands to save lives using helicopters to fly to the nearest hospital," the mayor said.

The plan is to name the helipads after former mayors of the city. (ANI)