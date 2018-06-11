Bengaluru: Voting underway in Jayanagar constituency

[India], June 11 (ANI): The voting for Jayanagar constituency in Karnataka's Bengaluru city is underway.

The election was countermanded after the death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate B.N. Vijayakumar, who was the sitting MLA from the seat.

Currently, BJP has fielded his brother B.N. Prahalad.

Earlier on June 5, JD-S decided to support the Congress after withdrawing its candidate Kalegowda from the Jayanagar assembly constituency that.

The H.D. Kumaraswamy-led party will now support Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy, the daughter of heavyweight R. Ramalinga Reddy.

The party added that it would campaign for the Congress as well. Counting of votes for the 222 of the 224 assembly seats in Karnataka took place on May 15. The Bharatiya Janata Party had emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats, while the Congress had managed to win 78 seats and the JD(S) 37 seats. However, after days of high-political drama in the state, the Congress and the JD(S) came together and managed to form the government in the state in partnership. (ANI)