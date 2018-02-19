Bengaluru Youth Congress leader expelled on assault charge

Mohammed Haris Nalapad, Gen Sec of B'luru city Youth Congress, has been expelled from Congress party for 6 years. Atrocities in any form is not tolerated in @INCKarnataka. Legal actions have been taken against those responsible. The victim will be served justice. https://t.co/9drlRnXfWR

Nalapad, 24, is the son of Congress MLA NA Haris from Shantinagar seat in Bengaluru central.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Twitter:

Offenders should be punished to the full extent of law regardless of who they are. No less, no more.@CPBlr will take action as per law and bring the guilty to book. https://t.co/H0Km8zauVz — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 18, 2018

On a complaint by victim Vidvat's friend V Praveen, police registered an assault case against Nalapad and five of his friends for thrashing the 24-year-old in Fergy Cafe at the upscale UB City Mall following a verbal duel on Saturday night.

"Vidvat was dining along with Praveen when Nalapad objected to him resting his fractured leg on a chair at the adjacent table. When Vidvat told Nalapad to mind his business, the latter along with his friends thrashed him," Cubbon Park Inspector Vijaya Hadagalli told IANS.

Praveed took a bleeding Vidvat to a nearby private hospital for treatment, as he was punched in the face and chest and ended up with a broken nose.

"Legal action has been taken against those responsible. The victim will be served justice," tweeted Parameshwara.

The swift action against Nalapad is seen as an attempt to minimise political damage to the ruling Congress in the Assembly polls due in late April or early May.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) condemned the attack and staged demonstration at the police station, seeking the arrest of Nalapad and his friends.

BJP state unit President and former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa tweeted:

I am appalled at & strongly condemn the ghastly attack by MLA NA Harris son on innocent Vidwath. @CPBlr Police must arrest the culprit & his goons to restore public confidence in rule of law. Congress MLA must counsel his absconding son to surrender. pic.twitter.com/3UcJloh4RE — B.S. Yeddyurappa (@BSYBJP) February 18, 2018