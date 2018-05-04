'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' helps girls rejoin schools in J-K village

[India] May 04 (ANI): In the far-flung area of Kot Ranka village in Rajouri district, many school dropout girls are now rejoining the schools under the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' awareness campaign.

The teachers of schools in Kot Ranka village said that 'number of girls in school has gone higher than boys.'

"Many who had dropped out are now returning to schools. We had gone from door to door to make people aware of the importance of education," said a teacher.

The main reason for girls dropping out from schools was because they belong to the financially weak ST category population in this remote area.

However, under the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme, every facility is being provided to these girls, from books to uniforms and a free of cost schooling for the improvement of the education system in far-flung areas. Many teachers also personally met villagers to make them understand the importance of education and tell them about the benefits of various governments' education schemes. (ANI)