'Betiyaan chuppao' or 'Betiyaan padhao?' - Sibal asks PM

[India] Apr 12(ANI): Congress' Kapil Sibal, on Thursday, asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he is trying to give the message 'Betiyaan chuppao' instead of 'Betiyaan padhao', in context of the Kathua and Unnao rape cases.

"Prime Minister, do you want to give the message of 'Betiyaan chuppao' or Beti Bachao'?" asked Sibal.

The statement came a day after the Jammu and Kashmir crime branch submitted a charge sheet on the rape of an 8-year-old girl named Asifa in Kathua, who was allegedly abducted, drugged, raped, and killed on January 17.

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, earlier today assured that her government will not allow the law to be obstructed and justice will be delivered to the victim. As per the latest development of the Unnao rape case, the victim today demanded immediate arrest of the accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, fearing that lest he may get her uncle killed. On April 8, the victim, along with her family members, had tried to commit suicide in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow, alleging that she was raped by Sengar and his fellow accomplices. On Tuesday, the MLA's brother Atul Singh, along with three others, was arrested from Unnao on the directions of the DGP, by the Lucknow crime branch team. (ANI)