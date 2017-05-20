Better Indo-China ties have reduced tension on border: Rajnath

[India], May 20 (ANI): Putting light on the review meeting of infrastructure development work on Indo-China border, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the relationship between the two neighbours was good, which has led to the reduction of 'friction' between them.

"There is a perceptional difference on the issue of Indo-China boundary between both nations. A dialogue is on. Indo-China relationship is good, due to which the friction between the two countries has reduced."

Singh notified about the work underway in border areas.

"Infrastructure development work on Indo-China border was reviewed in the meeting today. The Home Ministry is working on 27 roads, construction work of which will be completed by 2019-20. Also, approval process for 48 other roads has begun," he said. The Home Minister termed the people living in border areas as 'strategic asset' and that they should be able to avail the essential facilities. "Where on one hand our security forces protect our borders, people living in border areas are a strategic asset for us. They should be provided basic facilities such as health, education, electricity, water, road etc. I have appealed to the state governments to initiate in the same regard," he said. Earlier today, Singh chaired a meeting with the chief ministers of five states on the issue of the India-China Border in Gangtok. During the meeting, attended by chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, Rajnath reviewed the security issues in the border area. The objective of the meeting was to strengthen the coordination of the ministry with these States to improve the overall border security. In the meeting, a discussion was also held on the border infrastructure work undertaken by the Home Ministry, Border Area Development Programme and coordination issues between the states and the Indo-Tibetian Border Police. The Home Minister also visited the Nathula Pass and ITBP border post at Lachung to meet the Jawans of the force. On Sunday, Rajnath will visit the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Battalion Headquarters and also take an aerial survey of the SSB border posts at Uttarey, Kumukh and Bajrajadhara on Indo-Nepal Border. The Home Minister will also interact with the jawans at a Sainik Sammelan at Geyzing and will later attend a civic action programme at Pelling in Sikkim. (ANI)