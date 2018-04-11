Bhagalpur violence: Arijit Shashwat released from jail

[India], Apr. 11 (ANI): Arijit Shashwat, son of Union Minister Ashwini Choubey has been released from Bhagalpur jail on Wednesday after being granted bail in connection with the communal violence in the district.

A Bhagalpur court on April 9 granted bail to Shashwat in connection with the same.

Earlier on March 17, a procession organised by Bharatiya Navvarsh Jagran Samiti on the eve of Hindu New Year, triggered a communal clash in Nathnagar area of Bhagalpur. The procession that comprised of workers from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), RSS and Bajrang Dal was led by Shashwat.

The procession passed through a 15-km route, faced heavy stone pelting when they crossed Medni Chowk a Muslim dominated area. On March 31, Shashwat's bail was quashed by a Bhagalpur court which he happened to have filed on March 27 in connection with this case. (ANI)