Bhagalpur violence: No bail for Ashwini Choubey's son

[India], Mar 31 (ANI): A Bhagalpur court on Saturday rejected the bail plea of Union Minister Ashwini Choubey's son Arijit Shashwat in connection with the communal violence in the district.

Earlier, during the hearing, the court had reserved its order on the bail plea of Arijit Shashwat and nine other accused in the case.

On March 27, Shashwat had filed an anticipatory bail petition two days after a Bhagalpur court issued a warrant of arrest against him in connection with the clashes in Nathnagar on March 17.

The violence broke out during a procession led by Shashwat in Nathnagar that the Bharatiya Navvarsh Jagran Samiti organised to mark the Hindu New Year. Choubey and other local Bharatiya Janata Party leaders later claimed that the district administration had allowed the rally and also denied that provocative slogans were shouted. Choubey was elected from the Buxar Lok Sabha seat in 2014. His son Shashwat had contested the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections from Bhagalpur. (ANI)