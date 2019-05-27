Bhagwant Mann seeks immediate reinstatement of SIT member Kunwar Singh

[India], May 27 (ANI): AAP MP from Sangrur Bhagwant Mann on Monday sought reinstatement of special investigating team (SIT) member Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, saying the process of bringing those behind the incidents of desecration of Sri Guru Granth Sahib at Behbal Kalan Kotkapura and firing incidents at Bargari had been put on the backburner.

Mann underlined that an honest officer of Singh's stature was transferred by the Election Commission (EC) at the insistence of the Amarinder Singh government allegedly to give a huge benefit to the Badals for their alleged involvement in the incidents.

He accused the Punjab Chief Minister of indulging in dilly-dallying tactics just to delay the process of delivering justice.

"Had the state government been a tad willing to expedite the process, he would have implemented the Justice Zora Singh Commission report by pointing its fingers towards the Badals, who had themselves set up the commission," Mann said.

The AAP leader alleged that if the Punjab Chief Minister was serious about the probe, incidents like the one in Malerkotla would never have taken place.

"Captain Amarinder Singh, who also holds the charge of state Home Minister, had failed to maintain the law and order in the state, should tender his resignation. This would clear the road for others who could rise above the party lines and bring those responsible for the acts to justice," Mann said.

He went on to say that the state government should take an urgent call on Singh's reinstatement so as to bring the probe to a conclusive end.

Mann also said that if the government does not take a call by June 1, he would be compelled to raise the matter in Parliament. (ANI)