Bhandarkar case: Bombay HC extends Preeti's bail, next hearing on June 7

[India], May 22 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Monday extended the bail granted to model Preeti Jain till June 7 and admitted her appeal in which she has challenged a lower court's order.

The lower court had sentenced her to three years in jail on charges of conspiring to kill filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.

The hearing on this matter will be held on June 7.

Earlier this month, a Mumbai court suspended the sentence given to Preeti Jain for four weeks to appeal in the High Court.

The court also gave bail to Jain and two others with precondition of payment of fine imposed. A bail of Rs. 15,000 is also to be furnished. Accused for plotting the murder of Bhandarkar against whom she had earlier filed a rape case, the city civil and sessions court had convicted Jain to three years in jail and also imposed a fine of Rs. 10,000. She was accused of hiring gangsters to eliminate director Bhandarkar in 2005. She was convicted along with other two other accused. Immediately after the ruling, Jain sought suspension of sentence. She had allegedly given a 'supari' of Rs. 75,000 to a gangster of the Arun Gaali gang in September 2005 to eliminate Bhandarkar. A case was registered on the police registered a case on September 10, 2005. Jain had earlier in July 2004 lodged a complaint alleging that Bhandarkar had raped her several times between 1999 and 2004 under the pretext of marrying her and casting her as actress in his movies. (ANI)