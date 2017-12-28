Bhangar: Several injured, two vehicles blazed in clash

(West Bengal) [India] Dec 28 (ANI): A clash broke out on Thursday between groups of villagers in South 24 Parganas' Bhangar area where several people suffered injuries and two vehicles were set ablaze during a protest over a power grid project.

The Rapid Action Force (RAF) battalion was called in to control the situation.

This afternoon All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Arabul Islam led goons allegedly attacked the villagers who were protesting against the proposed power grid.

Both the groups, engaged in the clash, allegedly used arms and bombs. Earlier in January, two persons were killed and several others were injured after thousands of villagers protesting against a power grid project clashed with police in Bhangar.(ANI)