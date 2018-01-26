Bhansali behind Gurgaon school bus attack: Karni Sena

[India], Jan 26 (ANI): The Shri Rajput Karni Sena on Thursday linked the attack on a school bus in Gurgaon to 'Padmaavat' film-maker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

"I am laying direct charge against Bhansali and his network for the incident in Gurgaon. If they are not found guilty, then I'm ready to accept any punishment," Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi told the press here.

Denying the group's involvement in the attack which was carried out by an unruly mob, reportedly protesting over the controversial movie, Kalvi further called for an inquiry into the incident.

Kalvi also accused Bhansali and "his team" of conspiring to create disharmony in the nation over religious and caste lines. On Wednesday afternoon, a mob carrying lathis and stones attacked a bus carrying 30 students and three teachers of a Gurgaon school. A school staff told ANI that "as soon as we came out of the school, the bus was attacked. Even the police could not control them. The children somehow took cover inside the bus". Earlier in the day, 18 people were arrested in this connection. (ANI)