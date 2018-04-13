Bhanu Pratap Sharma appointed chairman of Banks Board Bureau

[India] April 13 (ANI): The Union Government on Thursday appointed Bhanu Pratap Sharma as new chairman of Banks Board Bureau (BBB).

Former Department Of Personnel and Training (DoPT) secretary Sharma has been appointed for a two-year term. He replaces first chairman of BBB Vinod Rai.

The other members of the BBB are: Vedika Bhandarkar, P. Pradeep Kumar, and Pradip P. Shah.

The BBB is an autonomous body of the Government of India and tasked to improve the governance of public sector banks.

It recommends selection of chiefs of government owned banks and financial institutions and to help banks in developing strategies and capital raising plans. In February 2016, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government approved the proposal for setting up BBB and it started functioning from April 2016. (ANI)