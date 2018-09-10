Bharat Bandh: 115 arrested in Madhya Pradesh

[India], Sep 10 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday said that at least 115 people have been arrested during the day-long 'Bharat Bandh' that was observed on account of rising fuel prices and depreciating value of the Indian Rupee against US dollar.

Addressing the media, the state's Inspector General (IG), Law and Order, Makrand Deuskar said, "110-115 people have been arrested. The numbers can rise. In Ujjain, Katni and Jabalpur there had been some incidents for which cases have been registered."

The Congress party called for a nationwide shutdown today to protest against rising prices of petrol and diesel as well as the fall in the value of the Rupee in comparison to the US Dollar. Several Congress leaders conducted rallies appealing to people and shopkeepers to participate in the shutdown. Few Congress workers also vandalised a petrol pump and other commercial establishments in Ujjain during the Bharat Bandh protests. (ANI)