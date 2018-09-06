  1. Sify.com
  Bharat Bandh against SC/ST amendment act

Last Updated: Thu, Sep 06, 2018 15:21 hrs
New Delhi: Bharat Bandh has been observed across the country by general category and other backward classes (OBC) against the amendment passed by the Modi government in August, supported by all political parties, to effectively restore the SC/ST Act. The amendment passed by the government nullified the Supreme Court ruling of March 20 which directed the authorities against immediate arrest of a person without initial investigation.

Ahead of the call for ‘Bharat Bandh’ on September 6 by various upper caste groups, security has been tightened in across the country especially in Madhya Pradesh. Schools and colleges are closed today in Bhind, Gwalior and Shivpuri districts of the state. All the petrol pumps across Madhya Pradesh will remain closed till 4 PM today. A high alert has been issued in 35 districts across the state. A total of 34 companies of security forces and 5000 security personnel deployed. Section 144 has also been imposed in several districts.

Meanwhile, in Bihar, the situation has turned tense in various districts. Protesters have resorted to 'rail roko andolan' in Patna and Muzaffarpur. Addition force has been deployed in the area to control the situation. Protesters also stopped trains in Bihar’s Arrah district. Protesters also stopped trains in Darbhanga and Munger's Masudan. The Chamber of Commerce has also extended its support to the nation-wide shutdown. In Varanasi also, people hold a protest against the Centre's amendment to restore the act. In Jharkhand too, the impact of the nation-wide shut down can be seen. Transport services have been hit in Ranchi. People are facing a major problem in commuting. Shops are also closed in Rajasthan's Ajmer in support of the protest. The protest has also been reported from Thane, neighbouring district of Mumbai. However, the condition is normal in the financial capital. In Delhi also the situation is normal. Schools, colleges and offices are functioning as per the schedule, and petrol pumps are also open. Public transport is working normally, and all school and colleges are open. Various Dalit groups protested on April 2, against the ruling of the apex court on SC/ST Act which prevents immediate arrest without verification. Dalit groups consider this verdict will dilute the SC/ST Act. More than nine people were killed and several lefts injured in violence that erupted across several states as protestors blocked trains, clashed with police and torched private and public properties, during a nationwide bandh.

