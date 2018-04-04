Bharat Bandh: Agra schools to remain closed today

[India], Apr 4 (ANI): In the wake of violent protest against the Supreme Court ruling on SC/ST Act, all schools in Agra, barring those where board exams are underway, will remain closed on Wednesday.

The Office of the District Magistrate issued the directive, keeping in view the safety of students.

The Dalit community on Monday called for nationwide bandh against the alleged dilution of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by the Supreme Court.

The bandh turned into a violent protest claiming lives of nine people and injuring many.

The apex court had, on March 20, introduced the provision of anticipatory bail in the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act while directing that there would be no automatic arrest on any complaint filed under the law. The Centre filed a review petition in the apex court asking it to reconsider its ruling. However, the top court refused to stay its order and asked all parties to submit detailed replies within two days. (ANI)