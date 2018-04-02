Bharat Bandh: Bus carrying AIIMS staff attacked

[India], Apr 2 (ANI): A bus carrying doctors and nurses from All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) was attacked on Delhi-Ghaziabad highway (NH-24) by protestors agitating against the alleged dilution of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by the Supreme Court.

A total of 25 people were onboard when the incident took place.

The AIIMS staff was returning from Ghaziabad from their duties.

Though, nobody was injured in the accident.

One of the doctors, who were present in the bus, Dr. Vijay said that, "Hopefully they will understand the grim situation of citizens of this republic and protest in a peaceful way." (ANI)