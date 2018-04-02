Bharat Bandh: Centre files review petition, urges protesters to shun violence

[India], Apr. 02 (ANI): In the wake of nationwide bandh against the alleged dilution of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) Protection Act, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has appealed all political parties and groups to maintain peace and shun violence.

Informing that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has filed a review petition in Supreme Court for reconsidering of the verdict on the act, he urged the protesters on Monday to refrain from imposing blockades and committing violent acts.

Talking to the media, Rajnath said, "We have filed the review petition in Supreme Court. I appeal to all political parties and groups to maintain peace and not incite violence." Several Dalit organisations have called for 'Bharat Bandh' today against the Supreme Court's decision to amend the Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste Act. The protests today have hit life in several states. The opposition has been pressing the Centre to file a review petition against the recent top court's ruling that allegedly diluted the provisions for immediate arrest of government servants under the SC/ST Act. On March 20, the apex court, in a bid to check misuse of the SC/ST Act, ruled that a government official cannot be prosecuted on a mere allegation of committing an offence under the Act without the sanction of the appointing authority. It also ruled that a preliminary enquiry in a case under the Atrocities Act would be done by the Deputy Superintendent of Police to ensure the allegations are not frivolous, and to avoid the false implication of an innocent. (ANI)