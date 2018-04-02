Bharat Bandh: CPM condemns 'brutal' police firing leading to multiple deaths

[India], Apr. 2 (ANI): The Polit Bureau of Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday condemned the "brutal" police firing on the protestors during the nationwide bandh called by Dalit outfits against the "dilution" of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

"The Polit Bureau condemns the brutal police firing which has led to the death of four people in Gwalior, Bhind and Morena in BJP ruled Madhya Pradesh. In many other places, there have been attacks by police on protestors. One person has died in Alwar, Rajasthan," the party said in a statement today.

"The response to the call for a Bharat Bandh by various dalit organisations has been widespread in states like Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh. This shows the anger against the Supreme Court's decision to dilute the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act," the statement read.

Blaming the present situation on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, the Polit Bureau stressed on the need for the Government Counsel to now effectively argue in the Supreme Court regarding the review petition.

"Such a situation has arisen because of the failure of the Modi government to present an effective case against the dilution of the Prevention of Atrocities Act. It is imperative that the review petition in the Supreme Court be effectively argued by the Government Counsel," they added.

Earlier in the day, the Home Ministry have asked the states to take all preventive measures and maintain public order and ensure the safety of lives of people and property.

Meanwhile, 763 people were detained in Ranchi and 850 in east Singhbhum district of Jharkhand during bandh protests.

One person was killed and 448 people were detained in Uttar Pradesh during the nationwide bandh.

While, five people died in Madhya Pradesh and one in Rajasthan during the agitation.

Even as the Centre has filed a review petition in the top court, outrage over the review in the Act made by the Supreme Court has engulfed many parts of the country, as various states, including Punjab, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, are witnessing border-line riots with protesters taking to destruction of private and public property to send their message of disapproval to legislature and judiciary.

Various Dalit organisations had called for a nationwide shutdown or a 'Bharat Bandh' to protest against the ruling.

The apex court had, on March 20, introduced the provision of anticipatory bail in the act while directing that there would be no automatic arrest on any complaint filed under the law. (ANI)