Bharat Bandh: Death toll rises to 7 in Madhya Pradesh

[India], Apr. 03 (ANI): The death toll in Madhya Pradesh due to violent protests during the nationwide bandh called by several Dalit organisations against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has reached seven after one more person succumbed to its injuries.

Protests across the country turned violent on Monday after protesters resorted to stone pelting, damaging public properties and rail and various other blockades. Violent protests were reported from various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Gujarat and Punjab.

On Monday, six people were killed in Madhya Pradesh following which Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured strict action against the perpetrators. Two people lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh and one in Rajasthan The apex court had, on March 20, introduced the provision of anticipatory bail in the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act while directing that there would be no automatic arrest on any complaint filed under the law. The Centre on Monday filed a review petition in the apex court to reconsider its order. (ANI)