Bharat Bandh: Four killed as protest turn violent in MP

[India], Apr. 2 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday affirmed that at least four people have been killed in the state due to the ongoing nationwide shutdown called by several Dalit organisations to protest against the alleged dilution of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by the Supreme Court.

Violence and arson were witnessed in various states including Punjab, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

"Four people have died; we cannot confirm the number of people injured as yet. Police officials have also got injured," Inspector General (IG) Law and Order Makrand Deuskar told media here.

"Police is still on the field and are trying to restore peace. Once that's done we will file cases and begin inquiry on people who have caused disruption," Deuskar added. Meanwhile, one protester has been killed in Madhya Pradesh's Morena town during the clashes on the same issue. The identity is yet to be ascertained. Earlier in the day, protesters in Morena blocked a railway track, curfew was imposed after one person died in the agitations, while section 144 (prohibits assembly of more than four people in the area) was imposed in Gwalior and Sagar, respectively. Protests were also seen in the state's Bhind area, where protesters took to pelting stones. According to media reports, Rahul Pathak was reportedly standing on the balcony of his house in an area where demonstrators clashed with police personnel. During the unrest, a bullet was fired - hitting Rahul who died en route to the hospital. Also, Bhind-based Mahavir Rajawat died of gunshot wounds during the clash. Similar instances of violence have been reported from other parts of the country. The apex court had, on March 20, introduced the provision of anticipatory bail in the act while directing that there would be no automatic arrest on any complaint filed under the law. (ANI)