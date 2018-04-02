Bharat Bandh: One dead, 448 detained in UP

[India], Apr 2 (ANI): Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Law and Order Uttar Pradesh Praveen Kumar on Monday informed that one person was killed and 448 people were detained in Uttar Pradesh amid the nationwide bandh called by the several Dalits outfits over the dilution of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by the Supreme Court.

Apart from this, three others have got seriously injured and 35 other have suffered minor injuries, the DIG said.

He further informed that some police personnel were also injured.

"There will be an inquiry on people spreading rumours on Social Media. We have detained 448 people for legal action. Only 10 percent of the state was disrupted, there was peace in 90 percent of the area," he said. DIG Kumar further asserted that the situation is under control in the state and assured that people abating violence will be not spared. "Situation is under control now, however, all districts are still on high alert. We have lathicharged and used water cannon wherever it was needed. No culprit will be spared and strict action will be taken," the DIG said. Meanwhile, five people were killed in Madhya Pradesh and one in Rajasthan during the agitation. Earlier in the day, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad confirmed that the government filed a comprehensive petition in the apex court which would be presented before the top court by senior lawyers. He said that the government didn't agree with the SC's ruling and that there was no intention of changing provision of reservation for minorities. Even after the Centre's review petition in the matter, a storm of outrage has seized many parts of the country, including Bihar, Punjab, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, which even saw angry protestors resorting to the destruction of private and public property to send their message of disapproval to legislature and judiciary. (ANI)