Bharat Bandh Protest: Agra schools to remain shut tomorrow

[India], Apr. 2 (ANI): School to remain shut in Uttar Pradesh's Agra city tomorrow (April 3) in lieu of protest against the alleged dilution of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by the Supreme Court.

Except schools conducting board examinations will remain open.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Law and Order Uttar Pradesh Praveen Kumar informed that one person was killed and 448 people were detained in the state in connection with the same.

Apart from this, three others have got seriously injured and 35 other have suffered minor injuries, the DIG said.

He further informed that some police personnel were also injured.

Earlier in the day, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad confirmed that the government filed a comprehensive petition in the apex court which would be presented before the top court by senior lawyers.

He said that the government didn't agree with the Supreme Court's ruling and that there was no intention of changing provision of reservation for minorities.

Even after the Centre's review petition in the matter, a storm of outrage has seized many parts of the country, including Bihar, Punjab, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, which even saw angry protestors resorting to the destruction of private and public property to send their message of disapproval to legislature and judiciary.

The apex court had, on March 20, introduced the provision of anticipatory bail in the act while directing that there would be no automatic arrest on any complaint filed under the law. (ANI)