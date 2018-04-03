Bharat Bandh: RSS ideologue mistaken for protestor, detained

[India], Apr 3 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue and DU professor Rakesh Sinha on Monday said that he was detained by the Noida Police after being mistaken for Dalit protestor during Bharat Bandh protest.

"I was going to take part in a panel discussion at a media house in Noida when I was pulled inside a police jeep. There were eight policemen led by SHO Noida who were using abusive language. When I asked them why I was detained, they simply said I was free to go now," Sinha told ANI.

"The police later said that they suspected me to be a Dalit protester. I appeal to the police that basic human rights and dignity of a person should be kept in mind," he added. The nationwide bandh was called by Dalit outfits on Monday against the Supreme Court's ruling that allegedly diluted the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The protests turned violent in many states, and six people were killed in Madhya Pradesh, two in Uttar Pradesh and one in Rajasthan. The apex court had, on March 20, introduced the provision of anticipatory bail in the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act while directing that there would be no automatic arrest on any complaint filed under the law. The Centre on Monday filed a review petition in apex court to reconsider its order. (ANI)